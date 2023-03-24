First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 36,569 shares.The stock last traded at $101.87 and had previously closed at $101.46.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 33,193.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

