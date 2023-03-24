iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 268,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 276,815 shares.The stock last traded at $39.93 and had previously closed at $40.04.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80.
About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of developed market, non-US government issued debts with minimum maturities of one year. IGOV was launched on Jan 21, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.
