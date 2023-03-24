First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 579,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 207,328 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $26.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

