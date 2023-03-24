Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Up 8.6%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.48. 3,779,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,815,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 808,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

