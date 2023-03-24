Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.21–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

