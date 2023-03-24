Mathew Watson Sells 2,704 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.