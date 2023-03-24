American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.33.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

