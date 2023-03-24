Hive Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.49 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. Hive has a market cap of $187.53 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.00359348 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,322.60 or 0.26118704 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009550 BTC.

About Hive

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 474,140,366 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

