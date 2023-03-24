Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

UBA stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $654.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 156,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

