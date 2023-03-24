Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.
Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE UBP opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $596.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $19.75.
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
