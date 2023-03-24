Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE UBP opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $596.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBP. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.