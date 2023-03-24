Cemtrex, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $5.00 (NASDAQ:CETXP)

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
Shares of CETXP opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.54.
About Cemtrex
