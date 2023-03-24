Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Lindsay Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.81.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the agriculture, horticulture, and food-related industries in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides packaging, fertilizers, chemicals, and irrigation equipment services.

