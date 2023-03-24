Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

