Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.
Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.