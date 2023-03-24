Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

