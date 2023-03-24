Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of ODC stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
About Oil-Dri Co. of America
Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.
