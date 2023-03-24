Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:CLW)

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

