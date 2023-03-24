Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:CLW)

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.
About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
Featured Articles
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.