Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $266.01 million and $7.68 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 262,937,818 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

