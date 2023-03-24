Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $60.24 million and $2.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00030058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018634 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00200388 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,110.11 or 1.00015132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0886524 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,213,488.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.