CoinLoan (CLT) Price Hits $8.72 on Major Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $26,483.70 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $8.72 or 0.00031023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

