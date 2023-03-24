Algorand Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $71.07 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00061421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018151 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,438,032 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,874,872 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

