cVault.finance Price Tops $6,102.10 on Top Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for about $6,102.10 or 0.21711132 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $61.02 million and $796.25 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.00359348 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,322.60 or 0.26118704 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010201 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.