Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0169 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Iochpe-Maxion’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Iochpe-Maxion Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IOCJY opened at $0.70 on Friday. Iochpe-Maxion has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.
About Iochpe-Maxion
