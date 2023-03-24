Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.85

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Carr’s Group Stock Performance
Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. Carr’s Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.50 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.50 ($1.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.83. The company has a market capitalization of £114.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,518.75 and a beta of 1.18.
About Carr’s Group
