Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 173.20 ($2.13) on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 160.83 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 321 ($3.94). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of £374.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
Featured Articles
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.