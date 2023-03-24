Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 173.20 ($2.13) on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 160.83 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 321 ($3.94). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of £374.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.