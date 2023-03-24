Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PMP stock opened at GBX 367 ($4.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 359.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 330.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,795.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. Portmeirion Group has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($7.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Thursday.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

