Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) to Issue €0.02 Dividend

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 80.81 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.64. The company has a market cap of £108.07 million, a PE ratio of 905.56 and a beta of 0.63. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.20 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.44).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

