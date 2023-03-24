Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.30 Per Share

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Wickes Group Stock Down 5.8 %
WIX stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £348.96 million and a P/E ratio of 679.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.25. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 111.10 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.60 ($2.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.74.
Wickes Group Company Profile
