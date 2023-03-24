Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.30 Per Share

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wickes Group Stock Down 5.8 %

WIX stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £348.96 million and a P/E ratio of 679.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.25. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 111.10 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.60 ($2.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.74.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.