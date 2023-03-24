Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.94.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
