Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

