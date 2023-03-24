Guggenheim Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $57.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Guggenheim from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

