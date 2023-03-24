First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces $0.46 Dividend

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
First Farmers Financial Price Performance
FFMR stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01. First Farmers Financial has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $68.98.
About First Farmers Financial
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Farmers Financial (FFMR)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.