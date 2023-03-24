Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Financial

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $186.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $154.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $187.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.