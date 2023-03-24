Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Farfetch Stock Up 3.1 %

FTCH stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Farfetch had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 315,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 240,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

