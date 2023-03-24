Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Handelsbanken

Stock analysts at Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NHYDY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

