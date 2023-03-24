Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.
Torrid Price Performance
CURV stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $246.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Torrid has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Torrid (CURV)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.