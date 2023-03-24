Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Price Performance

CURV stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $246.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Torrid has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

About Torrid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Torrid by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.