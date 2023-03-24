St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($16.76) to GBX 1,500 ($18.42) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($18.04) to GBX 1,430 ($17.56) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($15.84) to GBX 1,360 ($16.70) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.16) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,382.50.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

St. James’s Place stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.