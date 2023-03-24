Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

AFLYY opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

