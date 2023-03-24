Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Hold

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Volkswagen from €225.00 ($241.94) to €150.00 ($161.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.40.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

