JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 295 ($3.62) in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
