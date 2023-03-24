JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 295 ($3.62) in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.