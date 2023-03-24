Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.79) to GBX 420 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hunting currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.67.

Hunting Price Performance

Shares of HNTIF stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

