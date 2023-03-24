Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIFGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.79) to GBX 420 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hunting currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.67.

Hunting Price Performance

Shares of HNTIF stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.