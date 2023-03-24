Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Yduqs Participações Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YDUQY opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Yduqs Participações has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.62.

About Yduqs Participações

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

