Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Yduqs Participações Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YDUQY opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Yduqs Participações has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.62.
About Yduqs Participações
