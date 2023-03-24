Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $23.16

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.16, but opened at $23.63. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 1,444,043 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on BILI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,273,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 472.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 602,566 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in Bilibili by 196.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,298,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

