Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.10. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 232 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 13.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

