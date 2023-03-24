National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.14

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.14 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 61776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,037,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

