Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.70

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.70 and last traded at $93.99, with a volume of 201691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $373,098.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,986,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,007,796 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

