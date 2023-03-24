Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) rose 14.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 105,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 32,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19.

About Radius Gold

(Get Rating)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.