Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.50

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 586224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $150,813.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,591,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $150,813.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,790,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.