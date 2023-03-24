Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.50

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 586224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.
AEHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 8.6 %
The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.
In related news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $150,813.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,591,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $150,813.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,790,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
