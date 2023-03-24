669 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.
Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:AMP opened at $297.16 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.
Ameriprise Financial Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
