2,776 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.89.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

