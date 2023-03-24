iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stake Increased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $437.03 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $501.09. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.67 and a 200-day moving average of $371.86.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

