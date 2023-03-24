Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.34. 347,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,708,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Specifically, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $192,776.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $192,776.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,121,433 shares of company stock valued at $128,707,169 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.