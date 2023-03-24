Keel Point LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $135.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average is $146.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

